Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 734,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a P/E ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

