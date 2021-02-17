Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55. 1,251,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,023,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

