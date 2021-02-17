TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

