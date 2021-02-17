Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 2,196 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.73 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

