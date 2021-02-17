Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.66. Top 20 Dividend Trust shares last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

About Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN)

Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

