TOP (TOP) Hits Market Cap of $22.41 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, TOP has traded up 141.5% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00859172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027950 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.80 or 0.04920933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00016036 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

