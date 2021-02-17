Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $5,458,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 175,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

