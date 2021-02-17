Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after buying an additional 340,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 363,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.