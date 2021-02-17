Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

