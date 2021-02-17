Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.