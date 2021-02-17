Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,447 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,686% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $133.61.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

