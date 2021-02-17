Traders Purchase Large Volume of Weibo Put Options (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,047 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,356% compared to the typical volume of 278 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA increased their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Get Weibo alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.