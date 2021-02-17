TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

