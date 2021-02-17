Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in nCino were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Accenture plc purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $11,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $875,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 over the last three months.

Shares of NCNO opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

