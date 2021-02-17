Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $228,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

