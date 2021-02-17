Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.98 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $997,252.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,029,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,185,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,146 shares of company stock valued at $85,835,959 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

