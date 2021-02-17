Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92), but opened at GBX 142 ($1.86). Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at GBX 143.63 ($1.88), with a volume of 13,761 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.85 million and a P/E ratio of -40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.37.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

