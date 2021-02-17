Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

