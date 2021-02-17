Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

