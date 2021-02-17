Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $335.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.29 and its 200-day moving average is $302.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.