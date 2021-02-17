Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 7,344 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000.

iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42.

