Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 95,027 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $84,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.