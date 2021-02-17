Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.40 and a 1-year high of $300.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.05 and its 200 day moving average is $273.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

