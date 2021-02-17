Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TMQ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

