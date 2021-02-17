Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

