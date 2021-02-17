Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Triple-S Management worth $47,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

