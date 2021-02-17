Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) EVP Peter K. A. Wick Sells 10,377 Shares

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46.

Triumph Group stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $814.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triumph Group by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

