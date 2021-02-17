Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $255,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Splunk accounts for 0.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

