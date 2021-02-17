Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

