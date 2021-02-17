Trust Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

