Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Update

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 14th total of 562,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TGVSF opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

