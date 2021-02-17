Turning Point Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

TPB stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

