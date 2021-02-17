Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of TRQ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.