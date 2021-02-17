TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.12 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $4.12 million and $496,780.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,631,250,348 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

