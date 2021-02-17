U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $119,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB remained flat at $$48.65 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,231. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

