Ubex (UBEX) Trading 77.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $902,512.52 and $28,257.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

