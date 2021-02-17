UBS Group Increases The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $215.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

NYSE DIS opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.15. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,999,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $362,285,000 after buying an additional 312,680 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 6,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 74,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

