Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.40 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,561,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,903,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

