United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,871.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,682.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.