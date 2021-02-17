US Bancorp DE Has $7.35 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $199.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $2,510,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,658 shares of company stock worth $42,913,330. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

