US Bancorp DE Sells 1,492 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 179,053 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $3,444,840. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

