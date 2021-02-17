US Bancorp DE Sells 575 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

Shares of STE opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.62. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

