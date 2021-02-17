US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB) Trading Down 3.3%

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBB)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

US-China Biomedical Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBB)

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc operates as an early stage biomedical technology and services company. The company was formerly known as Cloud Security Corporation and changed its name to US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc in February 2018. US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

