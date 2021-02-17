US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. 2,236,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

