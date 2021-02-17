USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown Sells 5,415 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $500,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $500,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Jim Brown sold 824 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80.

NYSE:USNA opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.