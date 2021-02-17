USDJ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001965 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,841,135 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

