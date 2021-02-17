VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $3.04. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 8,944 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

