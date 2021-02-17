Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,231.26, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.