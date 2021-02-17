Validity (VAL) Market Cap Tops $8.79 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $431,684.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,238,109 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,214 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

