Valor Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $199,465.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $199,465.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

